Brokerages Set K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Target Price at $24.56

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.56.

KPLUY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €17.00 ($18.48) to €38.00 ($41.30) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €18.10 ($19.67) to €20.50 ($22.28) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded K+S Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft to €17.30 ($18.80) in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KPLUY traded up $1.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.99. The stock had a trading volume of 16,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,674. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.44. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $18.99.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

