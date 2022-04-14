Brokerages Set Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Target Price at $60.17

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.17.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RBA. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RBA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.06. 287,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,855. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $76.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.22). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $359.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CEO Ann Fandozzi purchased 9,560 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.25 per share, with a total value of $499,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,198,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $752,139,000 after buying an additional 99,917 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,393,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,241,000 after buying an additional 77,438 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,691,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,164,000 after buying an additional 44,662 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,392,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,867,000 after buying an additional 329,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.8% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,167,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,992,000 after buying an additional 112,742 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.