Brokerages Set TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF) PT at $33.00

TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TODGF shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TOD’S from €32.50 ($35.33) to €33.00 ($35.87) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TOD’S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of TOD’S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

OTCMKTS:TODGF opened at $43.66 on Monday. TOD’S has a one year low of $43.66 and a one year high of $74.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.66.

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), e-commerce website, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

