Brokers Issue Forecasts for Continental Resources, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Continental Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.60. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business’s revenue was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CLR. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.84.

NYSE:CLR opened at $65.82 on Thursday. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $24.68 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The company has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 441.5% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 87,115 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 71,027 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 173.4% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the first quarter valued at $308,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 7.8% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. 13.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Continental Resources news, major shareholder Harold Hamm bought 300,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.30 per share, for a total transaction of $17,834,119.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,605,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,204,250. 79.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is presently 20.18%.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

