Brokers Set Expectations for Vincerx Pharma, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VINC)

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Vincerx Pharma in a report issued on Monday, April 11th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.43) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.88). B. Riley also issued estimates for Vincerx Pharma’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.90) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.68) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.04) EPS.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.69.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on VINC. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vincerx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Vincerx Pharma from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Vincerx Pharma from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.43.

Shares of NASDAQ VINC opened at $3.10 on Thursday. Vincerx Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $19.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.09.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,586,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,164,000 after purchasing an additional 273,839 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Vincerx Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $22,303,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Vincerx Pharma by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,135,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,569,000 after purchasing an additional 130,365 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,941,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vincerx Pharma by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 772,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,870,000 after buying an additional 44,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

About Vincerx Pharma

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

