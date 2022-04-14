Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

BKD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BKD traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.48. 2,272,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,497,499. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $8.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.22.

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 46.65%. The company had revenue of $643.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lucinda M. Baier sold 73,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $500,179.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 356.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

About Brookdale Senior Living (Get Rating)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.