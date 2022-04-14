Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Shares Gap Up to $7.20

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.20, but opened at $7.49. Brookdale Senior Living shares last traded at $7.51, with a volume of 54,390 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookdale Senior Living presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average is $6.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16.

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 46.65% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $643.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Brookdale Senior Living news, CEO Lucinda M. Baier sold 73,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $500,179.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 23.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,145,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after buying an additional 216,500 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 7.1% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 5,525,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,808,000 after acquiring an additional 367,889 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 27.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,320,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,918,000 after acquiring an additional 714,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 28.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile (NYSE:BKD)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

