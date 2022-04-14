Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is an asset manager. Focused on property, power and infrastructure assets, the company has assets under management and is co-listed on the New York and Toronto Stock Exchanges under the symbol BAM. At Brookfield they continually strive to ensure that they have sound corporate governance practices to maintain investor confidence in the way in which they do business. To ensure it communicates with there practices and commitment to strong corporate governance, they are proud to share with its Statement of Corporate Governance, Corporate Disclosure Policy, Code of Business Conduct and Ethics and other related information on its corporate governance initiatives and practices. “

BAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.15.

BAM stock opened at $54.47 on Wednesday. Brookfield Asset Management has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The company has a market cap of $89.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.97.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3.21%. Research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 23.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. 60.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

