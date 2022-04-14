BTR Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

BTR Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Equity Residential by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 19,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $90.36 on Thursday. Equity Residential has a one year low of $70.98 and a one year high of $93.03. The company has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.24.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $645.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.11 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 70.62%.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $9,201,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $78,413.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,371 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,478 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EQR shares. Scotiabank upgraded Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $92.00 to $95.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

