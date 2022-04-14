BTR Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

BTR Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $213,984,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 294.5% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,509,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,647,000 after buying an additional 1,126,598 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 391.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,803,000 after buying an additional 923,661 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,140,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,840,000 after buying an additional 824,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1,214.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 841,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,817,000 after buying an additional 777,061 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $78.29 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.64. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

