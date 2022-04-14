BTR Capital Management Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

BTR Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,780 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Devon Energy by 234.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 816 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.67.

NYSE:DVN opened at $63.75 on Thursday. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.31.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 95.92%.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 17,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total transaction of $1,019,546.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $463,043.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,251 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,422. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

