BTSE 1-Day Volume Tops $99,299.00 (BTSE)

BTSE (BTSE) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One BTSE coin can currently be purchased for $7.62 or 0.00019098 BTC on popular exchanges. BTSE has a total market cap of $33.18 million and approximately $99,299.00 worth of BTSE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BTSE has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00044455 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,006.65 or 0.07536315 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,898.63 or 1.00007786 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00041437 BTC.

BTSE Coin Profile

BTSE’s total supply is 165,904,711 coins and its circulating supply is 4,354,711 coins. BTSE’s official Twitter account is @BTSEcom . The official website for BTSE is www.btse.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BTSE is a multi-currency spot and futures trading platform custom-built and is designed to bring efficiency and stability to the cryptocurrency trading landscape today. The BTSE utility token provides a unique opportunity for existing BTSE users and those who wish to use BTSE’s platforms and services. “

BTSE Coin Trading

