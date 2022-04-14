BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) Stock Price Up 5.4%

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.10 and last traded at $5.07. Approximately 1,450 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 209,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.

BZFD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BuzzFeed in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BuzzFeed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of BuzzFeed in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BuzzFeed in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Get BuzzFeed alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.65.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BuzzFeed in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of BuzzFeed in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BuzzFeed in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000.

About BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD)

BuzzFeed, Inc, a tech-powered media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social Web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed News for young readers; Tasty, a platform for shareable content; HuffPost, a publisher of online news and media content; and Complex Networks that offers urban culture content of fashion, food, music, sneakers, and pop culture, as well as As Is for beauty, BringMe! for travel, Goodful for health and wellness, Nifty for home, and BuzzFeed Parents for family.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BuzzFeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BuzzFeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.