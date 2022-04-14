CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 555.6% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS CAIAF opened at $42.77 on Thursday. CA Immobilien Anlagen has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $31.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.88 and a 200-day moving average of $42.46.

CA Immobilien Anlagen Company Profile (Get Rating)

CA Immo is a real estate company with its headquarters in Vienna and branch offices in seven countries of Central Europe. Its core business involves leasing, managing and developing high-quality office buildings. The company covers the entire value chain in the field of commercial real estate, based on a high degree of in-house construction expertise.

