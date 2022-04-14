CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $336.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $304.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CACI. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on CACI International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on CACI International in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CACI International from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on CACI International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised CACI International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $317.67.

CACI International stock opened at $298.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. CACI International has a one year low of $238.29 and a one year high of $313.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $284.61 and its 200 day moving average is $276.21.

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CACI International will post 18.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CACI International news, insider Gregory R. Bradford acquired 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $245.92 per share, with a total value of $273,217.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $34,392.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CACI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of CACI International in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CACI International in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CACI International in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 255.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

