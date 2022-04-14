Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CaesarStone Ltd manufactures engineered quartz surfaces for residential and commercial buildings as countertops, vanities, wall cladding, floors and other interior surfaces. The company’s product consists of Classico, Supernatural, Motivo and Concetto. CaesarStone Ltd, formerly known as Caesarstone Sdot-Yam Ltd., is based in MP Menashe, Israel. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caesarstone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Caesarstone stock opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $360.93 million, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.85. Caesarstone has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $19.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $171.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.77 million. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 2.95%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caesarstone will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Caesarstone by 60.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Caesarstone by 21.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Caesarstone by 225.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Caesarstone by 35.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust acquired a new position in Caesarstone in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Caesarstone Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets.

