Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Receives $40.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. purchased a new position in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter valued at $571,349,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter worth $100,564,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 201.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,132,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426,885 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 127.3% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,433,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,653 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,655,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ELY stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,786. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $711.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Callaway Golf (Get Rating)

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.