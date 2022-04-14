Cambria Investment Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HVT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 96.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after acquiring an additional 62,620 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 26.4% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 433.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 6.9% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 36,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Haverty Furniture Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

NYSE HVT traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $26.99. 121,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,613. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.89 million, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.37. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.55 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $265.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.50 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 32.80% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.37%.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Stearns and Foster, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

