Cambria Investment Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOYA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Voya Financial by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 837,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,529,000 after purchasing an additional 149,434 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Voya Financial by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 286,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,562,000 after purchasing an additional 119,094 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Voya Financial by 546.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 88,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 74,625 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Voya Financial by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Voya Financial by 601.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.09.

In other news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $1,394,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert L. Grubka sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $171,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,345 shares of company stock worth $3,127,985. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.56. 881,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,326,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.36. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.97 and a 1 year high of $74.97.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $333.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 4.90%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

