Cambria Investment Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Ryder System by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ryder System by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ryder System by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 10,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

R stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.02. 604,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,502. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.71 and a 12 month high of $93.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $1.03. Ryder System had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.07%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on R shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.83.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

