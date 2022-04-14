Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,101 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Tilray were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TLRY. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Tilray by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Tilray by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tilray by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tilray by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TLRY. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Tilray from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilray from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Tilray from $6.90 to $8.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.30.

Tilray stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.02. The company had a trading volume of 23,444,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,604,602. Tilray Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $23.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.18.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.17. Tilray had a net margin of 6.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.64 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

