Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $320,000 Stock Position in NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,307 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in NewAge were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in NewAge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $931,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in NewAge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $804,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NewAge by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 255,514 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in NewAge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NewAge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.12% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NewAge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.
About NewAge
NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.
