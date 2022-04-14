Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $320,000 Stock Position in NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,307 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in NewAge were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in NewAge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $931,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in NewAge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $804,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NewAge by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 255,514 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in NewAge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NewAge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NewAge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBEV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.47. The stock had a trading volume of 478,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,665. The firm has a market cap of $64.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. NewAge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $2.58.

NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.

