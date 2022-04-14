Cambria Investment Management L.P. Increases Stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,300 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $46,007.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 900 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total value of $34,551.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $349,918. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BIG traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.95. The company had a trading volume of 980,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,648. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.04. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.08%.

BIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Big Lots in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Big Lots from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Big Lots from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

