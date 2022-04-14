Cambria Investment Management L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,280 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CGC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 221.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CGC. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Canopy Growth from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays cut Canopy Growth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$9.60 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CGC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.82. 4,843,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,849,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 8.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.68. Canopy Growth Co. has a 12 month low of $5.62 and a 12 month high of $28.66.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $111.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.60 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 15.71% and a negative net margin of 71.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Canopy Growth Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

