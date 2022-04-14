Cambria Investment Management L.P. Purchases 5,335 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth $267,490,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 109.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,957,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $500,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689,181 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in International Paper by 866.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,153,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,937,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620,724 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth about $79,288,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in International Paper by 658.9% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,328,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IP. Bank of America cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on International Paper in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

NYSE IP traded up $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $47.43. 1,644,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,454,552. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $40.45 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09). International Paper had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.