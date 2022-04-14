Cambria Investment Management L.P. Sells 624 Shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lessened its position in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Saul Centers during the first quarter worth $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Saul Centers by 16.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Saul Centers during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Saul Centers during the third quarter worth $231,000. 45.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BFS traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.23. 41,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,642. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Saul Centers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $55.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.30%.

In other Saul Centers news, Director George Patrick Clancy, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $114,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Chapoton sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $79,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,585 shares of company stock worth $260,853. 51.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BFS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Saul Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research report on Sunday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

