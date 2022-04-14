Cambria Investment Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,236,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,345 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,875,000 after buying an additional 2,152,766 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 346.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,518,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,690,000 after buying an additional 1,953,671 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1,483.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,190,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,857,000 after buying an additional 1,115,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,783,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,477,299,000 after buying an additional 1,025,283 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.11.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PM traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,333,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,719,584. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $157.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.48 and its 200 day moving average is $96.96.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.76%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

