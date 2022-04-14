Cameco (TSE:CCO) Raised to “Buy” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) from a sector perform rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has C$50.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$30.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cameco from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$33.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$39.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Eight Capital raised shares of Cameco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$40.55.

CCO stock opened at C$39.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -152.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$32.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01. Cameco has a 52 week low of C$19.50 and a 52 week high of C$41.05.

Cameco ( TSE:CCO Get Rating ) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$465.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Cameco will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Cameco’s payout ratio is -30.77%.

In other Cameco news, Senior Officer David Fehr Doerksen sold 10,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.78, for a total transaction of C$325,098.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,337 shares in the company, valued at C$441,292.86. Also, Senior Officer Ronald Liam Mooney sold 9,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.84, for a total transaction of C$336,902.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$931,900.32. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,482 shares of company stock worth $1,147,416.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

