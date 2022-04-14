Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Price Target to $12.00

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VAPO. Piper Sandler cut Vapotherm from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Vapotherm from $35.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vapotherm from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vapotherm has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Vapotherm stock opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. Vapotherm has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $31.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.25. The stock has a market cap of $170.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of -1.07.

Vapotherm ( NYSE:VAPO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.09). Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 68.51% and a negative net margin of 52.78%. The company had revenue of $22.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Vapotherm will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAPO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vapotherm during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Vapotherm by 211.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Vapotherm by 362.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vapotherm by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vapotherm by 261.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 5,761 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

