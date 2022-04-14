Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$100.00 at National Bank Financial

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.19.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.83. The stock had a trading volume of 103,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,834,828. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $28.86 and a 12 month high of $65.54. The company has a market capitalization of $76.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.37 and its 200 day moving average is $48.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.54. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 23.33%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at $2,830,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 69.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 907,311 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,018,000 after purchasing an additional 371,061 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 50.9% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 22,894 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the period. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

