Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS) Short Interest Up 102.7% in March

Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 102.7% from the March 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,863,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS NUGS traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 653,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,004. Cannabis Strategic Ventures has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03.

Get Cannabis Strategic Ventures alerts:

Cannabis Strategic Ventures Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cannabis Strategic Ventures engages in the cultivation of marijuana products in the United States. It incubates, develops, and partners within the cannabis and ancillary sectors. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cannabis Strategic Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabis Strategic Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.