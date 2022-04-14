Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS) Short Interest Up 102.7% in March

Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 102.7% from the March 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,863,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS NUGS traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 653,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,004. Cannabis Strategic Ventures has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03.
Cannabis Strategic Ventures Company Profile (Get Rating)
