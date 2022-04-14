Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

NYSE:CAJ opened at $23.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Canon has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $25.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.81.

Canon ( NYSE:CAJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Canon had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canon will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canon by 38.8% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canon by 52.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 106,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 36,567 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Canon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canon by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,143,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,929,000 after purchasing an additional 203,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canon by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 19,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares during the last quarter.

Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.

