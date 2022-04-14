Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cardinal Health from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.10.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $63.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $63.61.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 94.02%. The business had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,008 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,618,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,348,000 after acquiring an additional 100,386 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,674,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,582 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,314,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,086,000 after acquiring an additional 17,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 10.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,482,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,691,000 after buying an additional 427,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

