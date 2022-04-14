CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Director Michael Goldberg Sells 500 Shares

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) Director Michael Goldberg sold 500 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $18,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,234.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Goldberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Michael Goldberg sold 500 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $16,705.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Michael Goldberg sold 500 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $21,480.00.

Shares of CareDx stock opened at $38.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.49. CareDx, Inc has a 52 week low of $27.87 and a 52 week high of $96.88.

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). CareDx had a negative return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $79.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. CareDx’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDNA shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in CareDx by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in CareDx during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in CareDx by 2,183.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

