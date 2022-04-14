CargoX (CXO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $45,908.00

CargoX (CXO) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One CargoX coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000575 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CargoX has a total market cap of $47.41 million and $45,908.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CargoX has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CargoX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00034118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00104415 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About CargoX

CargoX is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 207,558,157 coins. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio . The official website for CargoX is cargox.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

CargoX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CargoX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CargoX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CargoX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CargoX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.