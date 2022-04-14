Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX) Receives €173.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €173.75 ($188.86).

AFX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($184.78) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($228.26) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Monday, February 14th. HSBC set a €146.00 ($158.70) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €215.00 ($233.70) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of ETR:AFX traded down €1.50 ($1.63) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €129.95 ($141.25). 72,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,405. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 1 year low of €118.10 ($128.37) and a 1 year high of €202.00 ($219.57). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €139.90 and a 200-day moving average price of €159.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of eye diseases; and systems and consumables for cataract, retinal, and refractive surgeries.

