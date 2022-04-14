Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Price Target Lowered to 1,103.00 at Barclays

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Barclays from 1,212.00 to 1,103.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CABGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 900.00 to 925.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 950.00 to 960.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,050.00 to 925.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,075.00 to 1,100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $840.86.

Carlsberg A/S stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.35. 198,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,846. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Carlsberg A/S has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.11.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.

