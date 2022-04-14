CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $110.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $130.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on CarMax from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citic Securities initiated coverage on CarMax in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $130.64.

NYSE:KMX opened at $92.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45. CarMax has a 52-week low of $90.55 and a 52-week high of $155.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.06 and a 200 day moving average of $122.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 3.20.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.74%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CarMax will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in CarMax by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in CarMax by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,665,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in CarMax by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

