CarMax (NYSE:KMX) PT Lowered to $120.00 at Robert W. Baird

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on CarMax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarMax from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citic Securities began coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CarMax from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $130.64.

Get CarMax alerts:

NYSE:KMX opened at $92.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45. CarMax has a twelve month low of $90.55 and a twelve month high of $155.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarMax Company Profile (Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.