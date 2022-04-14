Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,269,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,472 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Carnival Co. & worth $45,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,589,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,239,000 after acquiring an additional 313,107 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 36.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,998 shares during the period. Natixis grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 26.4% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 4,877,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,912 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 370.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,854,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,340 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 20.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,998,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,480,000 after acquiring an additional 336,291 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

In related news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $19.51 on Thursday. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $14.94 and a one year high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.86.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 268.65% and a negative return on equity of 56.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6142.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.79) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Argus cut Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

About Carnival Co. & (Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.