Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 72.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 69.4% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.82.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CARR opened at $42.11 on Thursday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $41.52 and a 52-week high of $58.89. The company has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.18.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

