carVertical (CV) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

carVertical (CV) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. carVertical has a market cap of $2.28 million and $104,176.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, carVertical has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One carVertical coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

carVertical Profile

carVertical (CRYPTO:CV) is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 coins and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 coins. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com/investors . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CarVertical is a blockchain-based vehicle history registry. The CarVertical will allow the network users to register their vehicles on the blockchain as a property and by installing a miner into the vehicle OBD slot (On-Board Diagnostics) generate a stream of real-time information that will be used to calculate the real value of the vehicle. In order to calculate the real value of a certain vehicle, the CarVertical team will use machine learning and advanced mathematical models. Furthermore, the CarVertical will feature a wallet that will serve as a gateway to most of their services, including the car's registration and maintenance records previously mentioned, and also perform insurance or technical inspection tasks. CarVertical token (CV) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the network users that provide information about the vehicle. “

