Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $1.11 on May 20th

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 1.11 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%.

Caterpillar has a dividend payout ratio of 30.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Caterpillar to earn $14.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.3%.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of CAT stock opened at $218.27 on Thursday. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $179.67 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $116.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.22.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,034 shares of company stock worth $10,166,136. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,482,000 after acquiring an additional 721,439 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Caterpillar by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 126,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 340.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,870,000 after buying an additional 18,213 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.