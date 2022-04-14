CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Short Interest Update

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 363,600 shares, a growth of 1,691.1% from the March 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 365,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

In other news, CEO Joseph P. Smith purchased 3,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.23 per share, with a total value of $30,031.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leslie E. Greis purchased 24,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.20 per share, for a total transaction of $198,751.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,449,906 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $72,935,000 after purchasing an additional 18,639 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 0.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,632,844 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $30,371,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 9.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,554,714 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,717,000 after purchasing an additional 304,871 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,134,694 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $30,689,000 after purchasing an additional 139,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,571,278 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $25,172,000 after purchasing an additional 77,674 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGR stock opened at $8.89 on Thursday. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $9.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.87.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

