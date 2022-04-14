Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.550-$1.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.30 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.34 billion.Celestica also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $2.000-$ EPS.

CLS stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.30. 403,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,455. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average is $11.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Celestica has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $13.40.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Celestica will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celestica from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Celestica by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Celestica by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Celestica by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Celestica by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

