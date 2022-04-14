Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Celsion in a research note on Monday. They set a hold rating for the company.

CLSN opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. Celsion has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLSN. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsion in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Celsion by 435.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 133,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 108,155 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsion in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsion in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celsion by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23,261 shares during the last quarter. 10.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

