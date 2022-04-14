Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Celsion in a research note on Monday. They set a hold rating for the company.
CLSN opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. Celsion has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.84.
About Celsion (Get Rating)
Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.
