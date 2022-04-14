Centamin’s (CEY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Centamin (LON:CEY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.30) target price on the mining company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 108 ($1.41) price objective on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Centamin from GBX 108 ($1.41) to GBX 114 ($1.49) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.69) price objective on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.56) price objective on shares of Centamin in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 120.33 ($1.57).

LON CEY opened at GBX 98.58 ($1.28) on Thursday. Centamin has a one year low of GBX 80.42 ($1.05) and a one year high of GBX 123.65 ($1.61). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 93.56. The company has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

