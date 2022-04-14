Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Brokerages expect Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) to announce $0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings. Central Pacific Financial posted earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Central Pacific Financial.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $64.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.12 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 30.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

CPF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Compass Point downgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Central Pacific Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Central Pacific Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

CPF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.58. 164,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,857. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Central Pacific Financial has a 52-week low of $23.12 and a 52-week high of $30.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. This is a boost from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.62%.

In related news, President Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 6,135 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $179,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 82,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $550,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Central Pacific Financial by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

