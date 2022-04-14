Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Short Interest Update

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 81.7% from the March 15th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS CPYYY opened at $4.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.73. Centrica has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Get Centrica alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPYYY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Centrica from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 90 ($1.17) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centrica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Centrica from GBX 100 ($1.30) to GBX 120 ($1.56) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centrica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.31.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.