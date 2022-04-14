Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.41 and last traded at $32.52. 3,964 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 368,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.75.

A number of brokerages have commented on CERE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cerevel Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 2.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.40.

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, insider John Renger sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock worth $2,500,000 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CERE. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 193.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CERE)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.